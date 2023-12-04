How much is the citizen app a month?

Introducing Citizen App: A Powerful Tool for Community Safety

In today’s fast-paced world, staying informed about local incidents and emergencies is crucial for personal safety. With the rise of smartphone technology, various apps have emerged to provide real-time updates on crime, accidents, and other incidents in your area. One such app that has gained significant popularity is Citizen. But how much does this app cost, and what features does it offer? Let’s delve into the details.

What is Citizen App?

Citizen is a mobile application that aims to keep users informed about incidents occurring in their vicinity. It utilizes a combination of user-generated content, official reports, and emergency scanner feeds to provide real-time updates on crimes, fires, accidents, and other incidents. The app’s primary goal is to empower individuals with information, enabling them to make informed decisions about their safety.

How much does Citizen App cost?

Citizen App offers two subscription options: Citizen Free and Citizen Protect. Citizen Free is available at no cost and provides basic access to incident alerts, incident details, and live video streaming. On the other hand, Citizen Protect is a premium subscription that costs $19.99 per month. This subscription offers additional features such as automatic incident detection, unlimited access to safety agents, and a $1,000,000 guarantee for eligible theft and burglary incidents.

FAQ

1. Is Citizen App available in my area?

Citizen App is currently available in select cities across the United States. You can check if your city is covered visiting the official Citizen website or downloading the app and entering your location.

2. Can I cancel my Citizen Protect subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Citizen Protect subscription at any time. Once canceled, you will continue to have access to the premium features until the end of your billing cycle.

3. How accurate is the information provided Citizen App?

Citizen App strives to provide accurate and timely information. However, it is important to note that the app relies on user-generated content and official reports, which may occasionally contain inaccuracies or delays. It is always advisable to cross-reference information from multiple sources for confirmation.

In conclusion, Citizen App offers a valuable service keeping users informed about incidents in their area. While the basic features are available for free, the premium Citizen Protect subscription provides additional benefits for those seeking enhanced safety measures. Whether you opt for the free version or choose to invest in the premium subscription, Citizen App can be a powerful tool in promoting community safety and awareness.