How much is the cheapest MLB.TV subscription?

MLB.TV Subscription: How Much Does the Cheapest Plan Cost?

Are you a baseball fan who wants to catch all the action from Major League Baseball (MLB) games? Look no further than MLB.TV, the official streaming service of MLB. With MLB.TV, you can watch live and on-demand games from the comfort of your own home or on the go. But how much does the cheapest MLB.TV subscription cost? Let’s find out!

MLB.TV Subscription Plans

MLB.TV offers two subscription plans: the All Teams plan and the Single Team plan. The All Teams plan allows you to watch every out-of-market regular season game for all 30 MLB teams, while the Single Team plan gives you access to all out-of-market games for your favorite team only.

The cost of the MLB.TV subscription varies depending on the plan you choose and the features you want. As of the 2021 season, the cheapest plan available is the Single Team plan, which costs $49.99 for the entire season. This plan is perfect for fans who primarily follow one team and want to catch all their games without breaking the bank.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is an out-of-market game?

An out-of-market game refers to a game that is not being broadcasted on local television in your area. MLB.TV allows you to watch these games live or on-demand, regardless of your location.

2. Can I watch local games with MLB.TV?

No, MLB.TV does not offer live streaming for in-market games. Local games are subject to blackout restrictions, which means they are not available on MLB.TV. However, you can still watch these games on your local regional sports network or cable provider.

3. Are there any additional costs?

While the MLB.TV subscription covers the regular season games, it does not include postseason games, such as the playoffs and World Series. These games may require a separate subscription or may be available through your cable or satellite provider.

In conclusion, the cheapest MLB.TV subscription is the Single Team plan, priced at $49.99 for the entire season. This plan allows you to watch all out-of-market games for your favorite team. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the excitement of MLB games from the comfort of your own home!