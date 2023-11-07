How much is the cheapest Amazon Prime membership?

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become a convenient and popular way to purchase goods and services. One of the leading players in this space is Amazon, the e-commerce giant that offers a wide range of products at competitive prices. To enhance the shopping experience for its customers, Amazon introduced Amazon Prime, a subscription-based service that provides various benefits to its members. But how much does the cheapest Amazon Prime membership cost? Let’s find out.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides members with a range of benefits. These benefits include free two-day shipping on eligible items, access to streaming services like Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals and discounts, and more.

How much does the cheapest Amazon Prime membership cost?

As of the time of writing, the cheapest Amazon Prime membership is priced at $12.99 per month or $119 per year. This membership option provides all the benefits of Amazon Prime, including free shipping, streaming services, and exclusive deals.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new members to experience the benefits of Amazon Prime before committing to a paid membership. During the trial period, members can enjoy all the perks of Prime without any cost.

Can I cancel my Amazon Prime membership?

Yes, you can cancel your Amazon Prime membership at any time. If you cancel during the free trial period, you will not be charged. If you cancel after the trial period or during a paid membership, you will receive a prorated refund based on the remaining time left in your membership.

Are there any discounts available for students?

Yes, Amazon offers a discounted Amazon Prime Student membership for students enrolled in a college or university. This membership option costs $6.49 per month or $59 per year, providing all the benefits of a regular Amazon Prime membership at a reduced price.

In conclusion, the cheapest Amazon Prime membership is currently priced at $12.99 per month or $119 per year. With its range of benefits, including free shipping, streaming services, and exclusive deals, Amazon Prime offers great value for frequent online shoppers. Whether you’re a student or a regular customer, Amazon Prime has options to suit your needs.