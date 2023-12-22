How much is the CBS app per month?

CBS App Subscription: How Much Does It Cost Per Month?

The CBS app has become a popular choice for streaming a wide range of shows and live events. With its user-friendly interface and extensive content library, it’s no wonder that many people are curious about the cost of a CBS app subscription. In this article, we will delve into the pricing details and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

Subscription Pricing:

The CBS app offers two subscription options: Limited Commercials and Commercial Free. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month, while the Commercial Free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content, including current and past seasons of popular CBS shows, live sports events, news broadcasts, and exclusive original programming.

FAQ:

Q: What is the difference between the Limited Commercials and Commercial Free plans?

A: The Limited Commercials plan includes occasional advertisements during the streaming experience, similar to traditional television. On the other hand, the Commercial Free plan offers an ad-free viewing experience, allowing you to enjoy uninterrupted content.

Q: Can I cancel my CBS app subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your CBS app subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings and follow the cancellation instructions. It’s important to note that cancellation does not provide a refund for any unused portion of the subscription.

Q: Are there any additional fees or hidden charges?

A: The subscription prices mentioned earlier are inclusive of all fees and charges. However, it’s worth noting that data usage charges may apply if you are streaming content using a mobile network instead of Wi-Fi.

Q: Can I access the CBS app on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can use your CBS app subscription on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. However, simultaneous streaming on multiple devices may require an upgrade to the CBS All Access Commercial Free plan.

In conclusion, the CBS app offers two subscription options, with the Limited Commercials plan priced at $5.99 per month and the Commercial Free plan at $9.99 per month. Whether you prefer occasional ads or an ad-free experience, the CBS app provides a convenient way to access a vast array of content.