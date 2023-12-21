The Breakers Mansion: A Priceless Gem of Newport

When it comes to opulent mansions, few can rival the grandeur and elegance of The Breakers Mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. This architectural masterpiece, built during the Gilded Age, stands as a testament to the wealth and extravagance of America’s elite in the late 19th century. Today, The Breakers Mansion continues to captivate visitors from around the world, leaving them in awe of its beauty and historical significance.

What is The Breakers Mansion?

The Breakers Mansion is a 70-room Italian Renaissance-style villa that was constructed between 1893 and 1895 for Cornelius Vanderbilt II, a prominent member of the Vanderbilt family. Designed renowned architect Richard Morris Hunt, the mansion boasts breathtaking ocean views, exquisite interiors, and meticulously manicured gardens.

How much is The Breakers Mansion worth today?

Valuing a property as unique and historically significant as The Breakers Mansion is no easy task. While it is difficult to put an exact price tag on such a treasure, estimates suggest that the mansion and its surrounding property are worth well over $100 million. However, it is important to note that The Breakers Mansion is not currently for sale and is instead owned and operated the Preservation Society of Newport County.

FAQ:

Q: Can I visit The Breakers Mansion?

A: Yes, The Breakers Mansion is open to the public for tours. Visitors can explore the grand rooms, stroll through the gardens, and learn about the fascinating history of the Vanderbilt family.

Q: How long does a tour of The Breakers Mansion take?

A: The guided tour of The Breakers Mansion typically lasts around 1 hour, allowing visitors to fully immerse themselves in the splendor of this architectural marvel.

Q: Are there any special events held at The Breakers Mansion?

A: Yes, The Breakers Mansion hosts various events throughout the year, including concerts, lectures, and holiday celebrations. These events offer a unique opportunity to experience the mansion in a different light.

Visiting The Breakers Mansion is like stepping back in time, allowing visitors to marvel at the opulence and grandeur of agone era. Its historical significance, architectural beauty, and stunning location make it a true gem of Newport, and a must-visit destination for anyone seeking a glimpse into America’s rich past.