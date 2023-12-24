How much is the BET+ subscription?

Everything You Need to Know About the BET+ Subscription

Are you a fan of Black Entertainment Television (BET) and looking to access exclusive content? Look no further than the BET+ subscription service. With a wide range of shows, movies, and specials, BET+ offers a unique streaming experience tailored to African American audiences. In this article, we will delve into the details of the BET+ subscription, including its cost, content, and frequently asked questions.

How Much Does the BET+ Subscription Cost?

The BET+ subscription is available for $9.99 per month. This fee grants you unlimited access to a vast library of content, including popular shows like “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “First Wives Club,” and “American Gangster: Trap Queens.” Additionally, BET+ offers a 7-day free trial, allowing you to explore the platform before committing to a subscription.

What Content Does BET+ Offer?

BET+ provides a diverse range of content, including original series, classic shows, movies, and specials. From drama and comedy to reality TV and documentaries, there is something for everyone. With a focus on African American culture and storytelling, BET+ aims to provide a platform that celebrates and amplifies Black voices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I watch BET+ on multiple devices?

Yes, you can access BET+ on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices. Simply download the BET+ app or visit the website to start streaming.

2. Is BET+ available internationally?

Currently, BET+ is only available in the United States and its territories. However, there are plans to expand the service to other countries in the future.

3. Can I download content from BET+ to watch offline?

Yes, BET+ allows you to download select shows and movies to watch offline. This feature is particularly useful for those who want to enjoy their favorite content without an internet connection.

4. Can I cancel my BET+ subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your BET+ subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings and follow the cancellation instructions. However, it’s important to note that the cancellation will take effect at the end of your current billing cycle.

In conclusion, the BET+ subscription offers a wide range of exclusive content for African American audiences at an affordable price. With its diverse library and commitment to showcasing Black voices, BET+ is a must-have for fans of BET and those seeking unique and engaging entertainment.