How much is the basic Disney Plus package?

Disney Plus: Unveiling the Price of the Basic Package

Disney Plus, the highly anticipated streaming service from the entertainment giant, has finally revealed the price of its basic package. Starting from its launch date, subscribers can gain access to a vast library of Disney content for just $6.99 per month. This competitive pricing is set to shake up the streaming industry and provide consumers with an affordable option for their entertainment needs.

What does the basic Disney Plus package include?

The basic Disney Plus package offers subscribers a plethora of content from the Disney universe. This includes access to beloved classics such as “The Lion King” and “Beauty and the Beast,” as well as newer releases like “Frozen 2” and “Moana.” Additionally, subscribers can enjoy exclusive content created specifically for Disney Plus, including original series and movies.

Are there any additional costs?

While the basic package provides access to a vast library of content, Disney Plus also offers additional features for an extra cost. One such feature is the ability to stream content in 4K Ultra HD and HDR. Subscribers can upgrade to this enhanced viewing experience for an additional $3 per month.

Can I share my Disney Plus account with others?

Disney Plus allows subscribers to share their account with family and friends. The service allows for up to four simultaneous streams, meaning multiple users can enjoy their favorite Disney content at the same time.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, Disney Plus offers a free seven-day trial for new subscribers. This allows users to explore the platform and its extensive library of content before committing to a subscription.

When will Disney Plus be available?

Disney Plus is set to launch on November 12th, 2019 in the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands. The service will be rolled out to other countries in the following months.

With its affordable pricing and extensive library of content, Disney Plus is poised to become a major player in the streaming industry. Whether you’re a fan of classic Disney films or eager to explore new original content, the basic Disney Plus package offers something for everyone.