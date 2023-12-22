How much is subscription to CNN on Roku?

How Much Does a CNN Subscription on Roku Cost?

As the popularity of streaming services continues to rise, more and more people are turning to platforms like Roku to access their favorite news channels. CNN, one of the leading news networks in the world, is available on Roku, allowing users to stay informed about the latest happenings around the globe. However, many potential viewers are curious about the cost of a CNN subscription on Roku. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

Subscription Pricing

Currently, CNN offers a free live stream of its programming on Roku. This means that you can access the latest news, shows, and documentaries without any subscription fees. However, it’s important to note that some content may be limited or require a cable/satellite provider login for full access.

If you are looking for an ad-free experience and access to exclusive content, CNN also offers a premium subscription service called CNN+. This subscription is available for $6.99 per month and provides subscribers with additional features, such as on-demand access to CNN shows, original series, and exclusive live events.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Roku?

Roku is a popular streaming platform that allows users to access a wide range of channels, including news networks, entertainment channels, and streaming services, through a streaming device or smart TV.

2. What is a CNN subscription on Roku?

A CNN subscription on Roku allows users to access CNN’s live stream and on-demand content directly through their Roku device or Roku-enabled smart TV.

3. Is there a free option to watch CNN on Roku?

Yes, CNN offers a free live stream of its programming on Roku. However, some content may be limited or require a cable/satellite provider login for full access.

4. What are the benefits of a CNN+ subscription?

A CNN+ subscription provides an ad-free experience, access to exclusive content, on-demand access to CNN shows, original series, and exclusive live events.

5. How much does a CNN+ subscription on Roku cost?

A CNN+ subscription on Roku is available for $6.99 per month.

By providing both free and premium options, CNN ensures that viewers have the flexibility to choose the level of access that suits their needs and preferences. Whether you opt for the free live stream or decide to subscribe to CNN+, Roku offers a convenient way to stay connected to the latest news from CNN.