How much is Starz on Amazon Prime?

If you’re a fan of premium television content, you’ve probably heard of Starz. Known for its high-quality original series and extensive movie library, Starz has become a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. But how much does it cost to access Starz on Amazon Prime? Let’s dive into the details.

Starz Subscription on Amazon Prime

Starz is available as an add-on subscription through Amazon Prime Video. This means that in order to access Starz content, you must first have an Amazon Prime membership. Amazon Prime offers a wide range of benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, and more. Once you have an Amazon Prime membership, you can add Starz to your subscription for an additional fee.

Cost of Starz on Amazon Prime

As of the time of writing, the cost of adding Starz to your Amazon Prime subscription is $8.99 per month. This fee is in addition to the cost of your Amazon Prime membership, which is currently $12.99 per month or $119 per year. It’s important to note that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the current rates on the Amazon website.

FAQ

Q: Can I access Starz content without an Amazon Prime membership?

A: No, in order to access Starz on Amazon Prime, you must first have an Amazon Prime membership.

Q: Is there a free trial for Starz on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime offers a 7-day free trial for Starz. This allows you to test out the service before committing to a subscription.

Q: Can I cancel my Starz subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Starz subscription on Amazon Prime at any time. Simply go to your Amazon account settings and manage your subscriptions.

In conclusion, Starz on Amazon Prime is available as an add-on subscription for $8.99 per month. To access Starz, you must first have an Amazon Prime membership. With its compelling original series and vast movie library, Starz offers a wealth of entertainment options for avid viewers.