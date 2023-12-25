How much is Sling TV with local channels?

How Much Does Sling TV Cost with Local Channels?

Introduction

Sling TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for an affordable streaming service that offers a wide range of channels. However, many potential subscribers wonder if Sling TV includes local channels in its packages and how much it costs to access them. In this article, we will explore the pricing options for Sling TV with local channels and answer some frequently asked questions.

Pricing Options

Sling TV offers two base packages: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, each priced at $35 per month. These packages provide access to different sets of channels, and local channels are not included in either of them. However, Sling TV offers an add-on package called “Locals” for an additional $10 per month. This add-on provides access to local channels based on your location, including ABC, NBC, FOX, and more. It is important to note that the availability of local channels may vary depending on your location.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What are local channels?

Local channels refer to broadcast networks that provide programming in a specific geographic area. These channels typically include major networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, which offer local news, sports, and popular TV shows.

Q: Can I get local channels for free?

In some cases, you may be able to access local channels for free using an antenna. However, if you prefer the convenience of streaming and want to access local channels through Sling TV, you will need to subscribe to the “Locals” add-on package for an additional $10 per month.

Q: Are local channels available in all areas?

The availability of local channels on Sling TV depends on your location. While the “Locals” add-on package aims to provide access to major local channels, the specific networks available may vary from one area to another. It is recommended to check Sling TV’s website or contact their customer support to confirm the availability of local channels in your area.

Conclusion

Sling TV offers an affordable streaming service with the option to add local channels through their “Locals” add-on package. For an additional $10 per month, subscribers can access major local networks like ABC, NBC, FOX, and more. While the availability of local channels may vary depending on your location, Sling TV provides a convenient solution for cord-cutters who want to enjoy both live TV and popular streaming content.