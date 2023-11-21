How much is Sling TV a month?

Sling TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking to stream their favorite TV shows and movies without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription. But how much does this streaming service actually cost? Let’s break it down.

Subscription Plans:

Sling TV offers two main subscription plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Each plan costs $35 per month, but they come with different channel lineups and features.

Sling Orange:

Sling Orange is the more affordable option, offering over 30 channels including popular networks like ESPN, Disney Channel, and CNN. With this plan, you can stream on one device at a time.

Sling Blue:

Sling Blue, on the other hand, provides access to over 45 channels, including networks like Fox, NBC, and Bravo. This plan allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously, making it a great choice for families or households with multiple viewers.

Combining Plans:

If you can’t decide between Sling Orange and Sling Blue, you have the option to combine both plans for $50 per month. This gives you access to all the channels from both plans, as well as the ability to stream on up to four devices at once.

Add-Ons:

In addition to the base plans, Sling TV offers various add-ons to enhance your streaming experience. These add-ons include extra channel packages, premium networks like HBO and Showtime, and cloud DVR storage. Prices for add-ons range from $5 to $15 per month, depending on the package.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I cancel my Sling TV subscription at any time?

Yes, Sling TV allows you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

2. Are there any hidden fees?

Sling TV is transparent about its pricing, and there are no hidden fees. The monthly subscription cost is all you need to pay, unless you choose to add any optional extras.

3. Can I try Sling TV before committing to a subscription?

Yes, Sling TV offers a 7-day free trial for new customers, allowing you to test out the service and see if it meets your streaming needs.

In conclusion, Sling TV offers affordable streaming plans starting at $35 per month, with the option to customize your channel lineup and add extras according to your preferences. With its flexibility and competitive pricing, Sling TV continues to be a popular choice for those seeking an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV.