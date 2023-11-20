How much is Sling a month?

Sling TV, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of live TV channels and on-demand content at an affordable price. With its flexible subscription plans, Sling TV has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking for an alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV. But how much does Sling TV cost per month? Let’s break it down.

Subscription Plans:

Sling TV offers two main subscription plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue. Each plan costs $35 per month, but they come with different channel lineups. Sling Orange provides access to over 30 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, Disney Channel, and CNN. On the other hand, Sling Blue offers over 40 channels, including options like Fox, NBC, and Bravo. If you can’t decide between the two, Sling also offers a combined package called Sling Orange + Blue for $50 per month, which gives you access to both channel lineups.

Add-Ons:

In addition to the base plans, Sling TV offers various add-ons to enhance your viewing experience. These add-ons include extra channel packs, premium networks, and cloud DVR storage. Prices for add-ons range from $6 to $15 per month, depending on the package you choose. For sports enthusiasts, Sling TV offers additional sports packages starting at $10 per month, providing access to more live games and events.

FAQ:

Q: Can I cancel my Sling TV subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Sling TV allows you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

Q: Are there any hidden fees with Sling TV?

A: Sling TV is transparent about its pricing, and there are no hidden fees. The prices mentioned above are inclusive of all costs, except for applicable taxes.

Q: Can I watch Sling TV on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, depending on your subscription plan, you can stream Sling TV on multiple devices at the same time. Sling Orange allows one stream, Sling Blue allows three streams, and Sling Orange + Blue allows four streams.

In conclusion, Sling TV offers affordable subscription plans starting at $35 per month, with additional add-ons available to customize your viewing experience. With its flexibility and diverse channel options, Sling TV continues to be a popular choice for those seeking a cost-effective alternative to traditional cable or satellite TV.