How much is Prime Video a month?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Amazon Prime Video has emerged as a major player, offering a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. But how much does it cost to access this popular platform? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Pricing

Amazon Prime Video is available as part of the broader Amazon Prime subscription, which includes a range of additional benefits such as free two-day shipping, access to Prime Music, and more. The monthly cost for Amazon Prime is $12.99 in the United States, or $119 per year if you choose the annual plan. This subscription covers all the perks of Amazon Prime, including access to Prime Video.

Prime Video Standalone Subscription

If you’re solely interested in Prime Video and don’t require the other benefits of Amazon Prime, there is an option to subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service. The standalone subscription costs $8.99 per month, offering unlimited streaming of movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals.

FAQ

1. Can I access Prime Video without an Amazon Prime subscription?

Yes, you can subscribe to Prime Video as a standalone service for $8.99 per month.

2. Are there any discounts available for students?

Yes, Amazon offers a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes access to Prime Video, at $6.49 per month or $59 per year.

3. Can I share my Prime Video subscription with others?

Yes, Amazon allows you to share your Prime Video subscription with one other adult in your household, as well as up to four children, using Amazon Household.

4. Is there a free trial available?

Yes, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers to Prime Video, allowing you to explore the platform and its content before committing to a subscription.

In conclusion, the cost of accessing Prime Video depends on whether you opt for the full Amazon Prime subscription or choose the standalone Prime Video service. With its extensive content library and competitive pricing, Prime Video continues to be a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts worldwide.