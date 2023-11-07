How much is Prime TV a month?

Prime TV, the popular streaming service, has become a household name for entertainment enthusiasts around the world. With its vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content, it has revolutionized the way we consume media. But how much does it cost to subscribe to Prime TV? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Pricing

Prime TV offers a variety of subscription options to cater to different needs. The most common subscription plan is the monthly plan, which costs $12.99 per month. This plan allows users to access all the content available on Prime TV without any additional charges.

For those who prefer a more budget-friendly option, Prime TV also offers an annual plan at $119 per year. This plan not only provides access to the same content as the monthly plan but also offers additional benefits such as free two-day shipping on eligible Amazon products and access to Prime Music.

FAQ

Q: Are there any additional costs apart from the subscription fee?

A: No, the subscription fee covers all the content available on Prime TV. However, some movies or TV shows may require an additional rental or purchase fee.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Prime TV offers the flexibility to cancel your subscription at any time without any penalties. You can easily manage your subscription settings through your account.

Q: Is there a free trial available?

A: Yes, Prime TV offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows users to explore the platform and its content before committing to a paid subscription.

Q: Can I share my Prime TV subscription with others?

A: Yes, Prime TV allows users to share their subscription with up to four household members. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and watch history.

In conclusion, Prime TV offers a range of subscription options to suit different preferences and budgets. Whether you opt for the monthly plan at $12.99 or the annual plan at $119, you’ll gain access to a vast array of entertainment options. With its user-friendly interface and exclusive content, Prime TV continues to be a top choice for streaming enthusiasts worldwide.