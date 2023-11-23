How much is Prime per month?

In today’s digital age, online shopping has become an integral part of our lives. With the convenience of purchasing products from the comfort of our homes, it’s no wonder that online retail giant Amazon has gained immense popularity. One of the key features that has contributed to Amazon’s success is its subscription service called Amazon Prime. But how much does it cost per month? Let’s find out.

What is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides a wide range of benefits to its members. Originally launched in 2005, Prime initially focused on offering free two-day shipping on eligible items. However, over the years, the service has expanded to include additional perks such as access to streaming services, exclusive deals, and more.

How much does Amazon Prime cost per month?

As of 2021, the cost of an Amazon Prime membership is $12.99 per month. This monthly fee grants you access to all the benefits that come with being a Prime member. However, Amazon also offers an annual subscription option, which costs $119 per year. Opting for the annual plan can save you some money, as it works out to be around $9.92 per month.

What are the benefits of Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime offers a plethora of benefits to its members. In addition to the fast and free shipping on eligible items, Prime members also enjoy access to Prime Video, a streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and original content. Furthermore, Prime members have access to Prime Music, which allows them to stream millions of songs ad-free. Other benefits include early access to lightning deals, unlimited photo storage, and access to Kindle e-books.

Is Amazon Prime worth it?

Whether or not Amazon Prime is worth it depends on your individual needs and preferences. If you frequently shop on Amazon and take advantage of the various benefits, such as streaming services and exclusive deals, then the monthly or annual fee may be well worth it. However, if you rarely use Amazon or don’t find the additional perks appealing, it may not be worth the cost.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers a range of benefits to its members, including fast and free shipping, access to streaming services, exclusive deals, and more. The cost of Amazon Prime is $12.99 per month or $119 per year. Ultimately, the decision to subscribe to Amazon Prime depends on your personal usage and whether the benefits outweigh the cost.