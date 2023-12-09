How much is premium with Peacock?

Peacock Premium: How Much Does It Cost?

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment consumption, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. One such platform that has gained significant attention is Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service. With its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock has become a popular choice for many viewers. But how much does it cost to access Peacock’s premium features? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Peacock Premium?

Peacock offers two tiers of service: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. While the free version provides access to a limited selection of content, Peacock Premium unlocks a plethora of additional features and a wider range of shows and movies. With Peacock Premium, subscribers can enjoy ad-supported streaming of popular series, exclusive originals, live sports, and more.

How much does Peacock Premium cost?

Peacock Premium comes with two pricing options. The first is the ad-supported plan, which costs $4.99 per month. This plan includes advertisements during streaming. However, if you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for the ad-free plan, priced at $9.99 per month. This plan ensures uninterrupted viewing pleasure without any commercial interruptions.

FAQ:

1. Can I access Peacock Premium for free?

While Peacock offers a free version, Peacock Premium does come with a subscription fee. However, you can enjoy a 7-day free trial to test out the premium features before committing to a subscription.

2. Can I switch between the ad-supported and ad-free plans?

Yes, you have the flexibility to switch between the ad-supported and ad-free plans at any time. Simply visit the Peacock website or app and adjust your subscription settings accordingly.

3. Are there any discounts available for Peacock Premium?

Yes, certain cable and internet providers offer Peacock Premium at no additional cost to their subscribers. Check with your provider to see if you are eligible for this perk.

In conclusion, Peacock Premium offers a wide range of content and features for a reasonable monthly fee. Whether you choose the ad-supported or ad-free plan, Peacock Premium ensures an immersive streaming experience that caters to your entertainment needs. So why not give it a try and unlock a world of entertainment with Peacock Premium?