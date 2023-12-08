How much is Peacock to watch Yellowstone 5?

Peacock Announces Pricing for Yellowstone Season 5: How Much Will It Cost to Watch?

Peacock, the popular streaming service, has recently announced the pricing details for the highly anticipated fifth season of the hit TV series, Yellowstone. Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the return of the Dutton family and their gripping adventures in the rugged wilderness of Montana. However, many are wondering how much they will need to pay to enjoy the latest season on Peacock. Let’s dive into the details.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service owned NBCUniversal. It offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, and original programming. With both free and premium subscription options, Peacock has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts.

How much will it cost to watch Yellowstone Season 5 on Peacock?

To watch Yellowstone Season 5 on Peacock, viewers will need to subscribe to the premium tier, known as Peacock Premium. The cost for Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads. This subscription will grant access to all episodes of Yellowstone Season 5, along with other exclusive content available on Peacock.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch Yellowstone Season 5 for free on Peacock?

No, Yellowstone Season 5 is only available on Peacock’s premium tier, which requires a subscription.

2. Are there any additional charges to watch Yellowstone Season 5?

No, once you have subscribed to Peacock Premium, you will have unlimited access to Yellowstone Season 5 without any additional charges.

3. Can I binge-watch all episodes of Yellowstone Season 5 at once?

Yes, Peacock allows subscribers to binge-watch entire seasons, including Yellowstone Season 5, at their convenience.

In conclusion, fans of Yellowstone can rejoice as Peacock has unveiled the pricing details for the upcoming fifth season. By subscribing to Peacock Premium, viewers can immerse themselves in the thrilling world of the Dutton family and witness their captivating journey in the untamed wilderness of Montana. So mark your calendars and get ready to experience the gripping drama of Yellowstone Season 5, exclusively on Peacock.