How much is Peacock thru Amazon?

Peacock Streaming Service Now Available on Amazon for $4.99 per Month

In an exciting development for streaming enthusiasts, Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, is now available for purchase through Amazon. Starting at just $4.99 per month, users can access a vast library of content, including TV shows, movies, and exclusive Peacock Originals, all conveniently accessible through their Amazon account.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including popular TV shows, movies, news, sports, and exclusive Peacock Originals. With a variety of subscription options, Peacock caters to different viewing preferences and budgets.

How much does Peacock cost through Amazon?

Peacock offers two subscription tiers through Amazon. The first is Peacock Premium, priced at $4.99 per month, which provides access to a vast library of content with limited advertisements. For those who prefer an ad-free experience, Peacock Premium Plus is available for $9.99 per month.

What content is available on Peacock?

Peacock boasts an extensive library of content, including popular TV shows like “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “Saturday Night Live.” It also offers a wide selection of movies, ranging from classics to recent releases. Additionally, Peacock features exclusive Peacock Originals, such as “Brave New World,” “The Capture,” and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.”

How can I access Peacock through Amazon?

To access Peacock through Amazon, simply visit the Amazon website or app and search for “Peacock.” From there, you can choose the subscription tier that suits your preferences and start enjoying the vast array of content available.

Is there a free version of Peacock available through Amazon?

Yes, there is a free version of Peacock available through Amazon. However, the free version has limited content and includes advertisements. To access the full range of content and enjoy an ad-free experience, a subscription to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus is required.

With Peacock now available through Amazon, streaming enthusiasts have even more options to choose from when it comes to their entertainment needs. Whether you’re a fan of classic TV shows, blockbuster movies, or exclusive Peacock Originals, Peacock offers a diverse range of content at an affordable price. So why wait? Dive into the world of Peacock today and discover a whole new streaming experience.