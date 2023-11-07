How much is Peacock per month?

Peacock, the popular streaming service owned NBCUniversal, has been making waves in the entertainment industry since its launch in July 2020. With a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock has quickly become a go-to platform for many viewers. But how much does it cost to subscribe to Peacock? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Tiers:

Peacock offers three subscription tiers to cater to different user preferences and budgets. The first tier is Peacock Free, which is available at no cost. This tier provides limited access to Peacock’s content library, including a selection of TV shows, movies, and some Peacock Originals. However, it includes advertisements during streaming.

For those looking for an ad-free experience, Peacock offers two premium tiers. The first is Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month. This tier provides access to the full range of Peacock’s content library, including all TV shows, movies, and Peacock Originals. However, it still includes advertisements during streaming, except for Peacock Originals.

The second premium tier is Peacock Premium Plus, priced at $9.99 per month. This tier offers the same benefits as Peacock Premium but without any advertisements. Subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted streaming of all content, including TV shows, movies, and Peacock Originals.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I watch Peacock for free?

Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that provides limited access to its content library. However, this tier includes advertisements during streaming.

2. Can I watch Peacock without ads?

Yes, subscribing to either the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus tier, you can enjoy ad-free streaming. The Premium Plus tier offers an entirely ad-free experience.

3. Are there any discounts available for Peacock subscriptions?

Yes, Peacock occasionally offers promotional discounts and bundle deals. Keep an eye out for special offers to get the best value for your subscription.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a range of subscription options to suit different preferences and budgets. Whether you choose the free tier, the ad-supported Premium tier, or the ad-free Premium Plus tier, Peacock provides a diverse selection of content for your streaming pleasure. So, why not give it a try and see what Peacock has to offer?