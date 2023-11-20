How much is Peacock on Roku?

In a recent announcement, Roku and NBCUniversal have finally reached an agreement to bring the highly anticipated streaming service, Peacock, to Roku devices. This collaboration has been eagerly awaited Roku users who have been patiently waiting to access the extensive library of content offered Peacock. However, the burning question on everyone’s mind is: How much is Peacock on Roku?

Peacock Pricing on Roku

Starting from September 21, 2020, Roku users can now download the Peacock app from the Roku Channel Store and enjoy a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and more. The best part is that Peacock offers a free tier, allowing users to access a limited selection of content without any cost. This free tier includes popular shows, movies, and even some Peacock Originals.

For those seeking an enhanced streaming experience, Peacock also offers a premium subscription called Peacock Premium. This subscription is available for $4.99 per month and provides access to even more content, including full seasons of Peacock Originals, next-day access to current seasons of NBC shows, and live sports coverage. Additionally, Peacock Premium subscribers can enjoy an ad-free experience for an additional $5 per month, bringing the total to $9.99 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I access Peacock for free on Roku?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content without any cost.

Q: How much does Peacock Premium cost on Roku?

A: Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month. However, an ad-free experience can be obtained for an additional $5 per month, bringing the total to $9.99 per month.

Q: What content is available on Peacock?

A: Peacock offers a vast library of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and Peacock Originals.

Q: Can I watch live sports on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock provides live sports coverage, including Premier League soccer matches and select events from the Tokyo Olympics.

In conclusion, Peacock has finally arrived on Roku devices, offering a range of content options for users. Whether you choose the free tier or opt for the premium subscription, Peacock on Roku is sure to provide an enjoyable streaming experience for all.