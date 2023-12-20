How much is Peacock on Roku?

Peacock on Roku: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a Roku user and a fan of streaming services, you may be wondering how much it costs to access Peacock on your device. Peacock, the popular streaming platform from NBCUniversal, offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, live sports, and original programming. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing Peacock on Roku and its pricing details.

How to Access Peacock on Roku

To access Peacock on your Roku device, you’ll need to follow a few simple steps. First, make sure your Roku device is connected to the internet. Then, go to the Roku Channel Store and search for the Peacock app. Once you find it, select “Add Channel” to download and install the app on your Roku device. After installation, you can launch the Peacock app and sign in with your Peacock account credentials or create a new account if you don’t have one already.

Pricing Details

Peacock offers three different subscription tiers: Free, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus. The Free tier provides access to a limited selection of content with ads. Peacock Premium, priced at $4.99 per month, offers an expanded content library with ads. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month.

In conclusion, accessing Peacock on Roku is a straightforward process that involves downloading the Peacock app from the Roku Channel Store. The pricing for Peacock on Roku varies depending on the subscription tier you choose, with options for both ad-supported and ad-free experiences. So, if you’re a Roku user looking to enjoy the vast content library of Peacock, you can easily get started today.