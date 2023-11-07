How much is Peacock on Amazon?

In the ever-expanding world of streaming services, Peacock has emerged as a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock offers a diverse range of options for viewers. However, one question that often arises is how much it costs to access Peacock on Amazon. Let’s delve into the details.

Peacock on Amazon: Pricing and Plans

Peacock offers two main subscription tiers: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. Peacock Free is available to all users at no cost, providing access to a limited selection of content supported ads. On the other hand, Peacock Premium offers an ad-supported and an ad-free version, both of which come with a wider range of content.

To access Peacock Premium on Amazon, users can subscribe to the service for $4.99 per month with ads or $9.99 per month without ads. This pricing is in addition to the cost of an Amazon Prime membership, which is required to access Peacock on Amazon devices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I access Peacock on Amazon without a subscription?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a free version that provides limited access to content supported ads.

Q: Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to watch Peacock on Amazon?

A: Yes, an Amazon Prime membership is required to access Peacock on Amazon devices.

Q: How can I subscribe to Peacock Premium on Amazon?

A: To subscribe to Peacock Premium on Amazon, visit the Peacock app on your Amazon device and follow the prompts to sign up for the desired plan.

Q: Can I watch Peacock on devices other than Amazon?

A: Yes, Peacock is available on a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

In conclusion, Peacock offers a variety of subscription options on Amazon, allowing users to choose between free and premium plans. With its extensive content library and competitive pricing, Peacock continues to attract viewers seeking quality entertainment. So, if you’re looking to explore the world of Peacock on Amazon, consider the pricing and plans mentioned above to make an informed decision.