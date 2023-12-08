How much is Peacock a month on Roku?

Peacock Streaming Service: Pricing and Availability on Roku

Introduction

Peacock, the popular streaming service from NBCUniversal, has gained immense popularity among entertainment enthusiasts. With its vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Peacock has become a go-to platform for many viewers. However, if you are a Roku user, you might be wondering about the pricing and availability of Peacock on your device. In this article, we will delve into the details of how much Peacock costs per month on Roku and address some frequently asked questions.

Peacock Pricing on Roku

Peacock offers three subscription tiers: Free, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus. The Free tier provides limited access to content, while the Premium and Premium Plus tiers offer an ad-supported and ad-free experience, respectively.

On Roku, Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 per month, providing access to a wide range of content, including exclusive shows and movies. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for Peacock Premium Plus, which costs $9.99 per month.

Availability on Roku

Peacock is compatible with Roku devices, allowing users to stream their favorite content seamlessly. To access Peacock on Roku, simply search for the Peacock channel in the Roku Channel Store and install it on your device. Once installed, you can sign in with your Peacock account or create a new one to start enjoying the vast library of entertainment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I access Peacock for free on Roku?

A: Yes, Peacock offers a Free tier that allows users to access a limited selection of content without any cost.

Q: Is Peacock available on all Roku devices?

A: Yes, Peacock is available on most Roku devices, including Roku streaming players and Roku TVs. However, it is always recommended to check the compatibility of your specific device.

Q: Can I upgrade or downgrade my Peacock subscription on Roku?

A: Yes, you can easily upgrade or downgrade your Peacock subscription on Roku managing your account settings within the Peacock channel.

Conclusion

Peacock offers a range of subscription options on Roku, allowing users to choose the plan that best suits their preferences and budget. With its extensive content library and availability on Roku devices, Peacock continues to be a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts. Whether you opt for the Free tier or upgrade to the Premium or Premium Plus tiers, Peacock ensures a delightful streaming experience for all.