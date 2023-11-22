How much is Paramount Plus per month?

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of content including movies, TV shows, and original programming. With its extensive library and exclusive content, many people are curious about the cost of a Paramount Plus subscription. In this article, we will explore the pricing options and answer some frequently asked questions about the service.

Pricing Options

Paramount Plus offers two main subscription plans: the ad-supported plan and the ad-free plan. The ad-supported plan costs $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. These prices may vary depending on your location and any ongoing promotional offers.

FAQ

1. What is the difference between the ad-supported and ad-free plans?

The ad-supported plan includes advertisements that play during the streaming of content, similar to traditional television. On the other hand, the ad-free plan provides an uninterrupted viewing experience without any commercials.

2. Can I try Paramount Plus for free?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers a free trial period for new subscribers. The duration of the trial may vary, so it’s best to check their website for the most up-to-date information.

3. Are there any additional costs besides the monthly subscription fee?

While the monthly subscription fee covers access to most of the content on Paramount Plus, there may be additional costs for certain premium content or add-ons. For example, some live sports events or exclusive movies may require an additional fee to access.

4. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Paramount Plus subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees associated with the service.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus offers two main subscription plans: the ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month and the ad-free plan for $9.99 per month. The service provides a diverse range of content and offers a free trial period for new subscribers. While there may be additional costs for certain premium content, the monthly subscription fee covers access to most of the available content.