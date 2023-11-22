How much is Paramount Plus on Roku?

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. With a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content, it offers a wide range of options for viewers. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does Paramount Plus cost on Roku?” Let’s delve into the details.

Paramount Plus Subscription Plans:

Paramount Plus offers two subscription plans: the ad-supported plan and the ad-free plan. The ad-supported plan costs $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. These plans provide access to a plethora of content, including live sports, news, and on-demand shows.

Accessing Paramount Plus on Roku:

To access Paramount Plus on Roku, you need to have a Roku streaming device or a Roku TV. Once you have the device, you can download the Paramount Plus app from the Roku Channel Store. After installation, you can sign in to your Paramount Plus account or create a new one. Once logged in, you can start enjoying your favorite shows and movies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I get Paramount Plus for free on Roku?

No, Paramount Plus is a subscription-based service, and it does not offer a free version on Roku. However, they do provide a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

2. Can I watch live TV on Paramount Plus?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers live TV streaming, including news and sports events. You can access live content from popular networks like CBS, BET, Comedy Central, and more.

3. Can I cancel my Paramount Plus subscription anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your Paramount Plus subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees. Simply go to your account settings and follow the instructions to cancel your subscription.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus on Roku offers a variety of subscription plans to cater to different preferences. Whether you choose the ad-supported or ad-free plan, you can enjoy a vast collection of content at your fingertips. So, grab your Roku device, download the Paramount Plus app, and immerse yourself in a world of entertainment.