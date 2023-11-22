How much is Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime?

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows, has recently made its way onto Amazon Prime. This collaboration has sparked the interest of many Amazon Prime subscribers who are eager to know how much Paramount Plus will cost them. In this article, we will delve into the pricing details and answer some frequently asked questions about this exciting partnership.

Pricing Details:

Starting from March 4th, 2021, Paramount Plus is available as an add-on subscription through Amazon Prime Video Channels. The cost of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime is $5.99 per month, in addition to the regular Amazon Prime subscription fee. This means that Amazon Prime members can now enjoy the vast library of Paramount Plus content without having to sign up for a separate subscription.

FAQ:

Q: What is Paramount Plus?

A: Paramount Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows from various networks, including CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and more. It provides subscribers with access to a vast library of content, including original series, live sports, news, and on-demand programming.

Q: Can I access Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime without an additional subscription?

A: No, Paramount Plus is not included in the regular Amazon Prime subscription. It is available as an add-on subscription through Amazon Prime Video Channels, which requires an additional monthly fee of $5.99.

Q: Can I access Paramount Plus on other platforms?

A: Yes, Paramount Plus is available on various platforms, including iOS and Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and more. You can also access it through the Paramount Plus website.

Q: What content can I expect on Paramount Plus?

A: Paramount Plus offers a vast library of content, including popular TV shows like “The Good Fight,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.” It also features a wide range of movies, live sports, news, and exclusive original series.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus is now available on Amazon Prime as an add-on subscription for $5.99 per month. This collaboration allows Amazon Prime members to enjoy the extensive content library of Paramount Plus without the need for a separate subscription. So, if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber looking to expand your streaming options, Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime might be the perfect addition to your entertainment lineup.