How much is Paramount Plus live TV a month?

Paramount Plus Live TV: Pricing and FAQs

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, has recently introduced its live TV feature, allowing subscribers to access a wide range of live television channels. With this new addition, many users are curious about the pricing and what they can expect from Paramount Plus Live TV. In this article, we will delve into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

How much does Paramount Plus Live TV cost?

Paramount Plus Live TV offers two subscription plans: the Limited Commercials plan and the Commercial Free plan. The Limited Commercials plan is priced at $5.99 per month, while the Commercial Free plan costs $9.99 per month. These prices are in addition to the regular Paramount Plus subscription fee.

What channels are included in Paramount Plus Live TV?

Paramount Plus Live TV provides access to a variety of popular channels, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel, among others. The channel lineup may vary depending on your location, so it’s advisable to check the available channels in your area before subscribing.

Can I watch live sports on Paramount Plus Live TV?

Yes, Paramount Plus Live TV offers live sports coverage, including NFL games, UEFA Champions League matches, PGA Tour events, and more. However, it’s important to note that regional blackouts may apply for certain sports events due to broadcasting rights restrictions.

Can I stream Paramount Plus Live TV on multiple devices?

Yes, Paramount Plus Live TV allows simultaneous streaming on up to three devices. This means that you can enjoy your favorite live TV channels on your television, smartphone, tablet, or computer, all at the same time.

Is there a free trial available for Paramount Plus Live TV?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers a free trial period for new subscribers. The duration of the trial may vary, so it’s recommended to visit the official Paramount Plus website for the most up-to-date information.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus Live TV offers a diverse range of live television channels at affordable prices. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a fan of popular TV shows, or simply enjoy live programming, Paramount Plus Live TV provides a convenient and flexible streaming experience.