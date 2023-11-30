How much is Paramount Plus in 2023?

Paramount Plus Announces Pricing for 2023: What You Need to Know

In a recent announcement, Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, has revealed its pricing plans for the year 2023. As the streaming industry continues to evolve, consumers are eagerly awaiting updates on subscription costs and features. Here’s everything you need to know about Paramount Plus’ pricing in 2023.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and original programming. It is owned ViacomCBS and serves as a platform for popular networks like CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more.

How much will Paramount Plus cost in 2023?

Starting from January 1st, 2023, Paramount Plus will offer two subscription tiers: the Basic plan and the Premium plan. The Basic plan will be priced at $9.99 per month, while the Premium plan will cost $14.99 per month.

Basic Plan:

Access to a vast library of movies and TV shows

Advertisements included during streaming

Streaming available on two devices simultaneously

Premium Plan:

Access to all content available on the Basic plan

No advertisements during streaming

Streaming available on up to four devices simultaneously

Exclusive access to live sports events

FAQ

No, Paramount Plus is a subscription-based service, and you will need an active subscription to access its content.

2. Can I switch between the Basic and Premium plans?

Yes, you can switch between plans at any time. Simply log in to your Paramount Plus account and navigate to the subscription settings to make the change.

3. Are there any discounts available for long-term subscriptions?

Paramount Plus currently offers an annual subscription option for both the Basic and Premium plans. By choosing the annual subscription, you can save up to 15% compared to the monthly cost.

With its competitive pricing and a vast library of content, Paramount Plus continues to be a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts. Whether you’re a fan of classic movies, binge-worthy TV shows, or exclusive sports events, Paramount Plus has something for everyone. Stay tuned for more updates on the ever-evolving streaming landscape.