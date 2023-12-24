How much is NFL without cable?

How Much Does it Cost to Watch NFL Without Cable?

The National Football League (NFL) is one of the most popular sports leagues in the United States, captivating millions of fans every season. However, many people are looking for alternatives to traditional cable TV to watch their favorite NFL games. With the rise of streaming services and online platforms, it is now possible to enjoy the NFL without a cable subscription. But how much does it cost?

Streaming Services and Online Platforms

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a wide range of content, including live sports. Platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV provide access to NFL games through various channels such as ESPN, CBS, NBC, and FOX. These services typically offer packages starting at around $35 to $65 per month, depending on the provider and the channels included.

Antenna and Over-the-Air Broadcasts

Another option to watch NFL games without cable is using an antenna to receive over-the-air broadcasts. Many games are broadcast on local channels like CBS, NBC, and FOX, which can be accessed for free with an antenna. The cost of an antenna can range from $20 to $100, depending on the type and quality.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch NFL games for free?

A: Yes, some NFL games are broadcast on local channels that can be accessed for free with an antenna.

Q: Are there any additional costs?

A: While streaming services and antennas provide access to NFL games, there may be additional costs for internet service and equipment.

Q: Can I watch NFL games on my mobile device?

A: Yes, many streaming services offer mobile apps that allow you to watch NFL games on your smartphone or tablet.

Q: Are all NFL games available without cable?

A: While most NFL games are accessible through streaming services or over-the-air broadcasts, some games may be exclusive to cable networks or require a separate subscription.

In conclusion, watching the NFL without cable is possible through streaming services, over-the-air broadcasts, or a combination of both. The cost can vary depending on the provider and the channels included in the package. Whether you choose a streaming service or opt for an antenna, there are options available to suit different budgets and preferences. So, grab your snacks and get ready to cheer on your favorite team without the need for a cable subscription.