How much is NFL Sunday Ticket?

How Much Does NFL Sunday Ticket Cost?

Introduction

For avid football fans, there’s nothing quite like the excitement of watching every NFL game on Sundays. However, with the various broadcasting rights and regional restrictions, it can be challenging to catch all the action. That’s where NFL Sunday Ticket comes in. This premium service allows fans to stream every out-of-market NFL game live on their devices. But how much does this convenience cost? Let’s dive into the details.

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is a subscription-based service offered DirecTV that provides access to all out-of-market NFL games. It allows fans to watch live games on their televisions, computers, tablets, or smartphones. This service is particularly beneficial for fans who live outside their favorite team’s market or for those who want to follow multiple games simultaneously.

How Much Does It Cost?

The cost of NFL Sunday Ticket varies depending on the package you choose. For the 2021 season, there are two main options available:

1. NFL Sunday Ticket To Go: This package costs $293.94 for the entire season. It allows subscribers to stream games on their mobile devices, tablets, and computers.

2. NFL Sunday Ticket Max: Priced at $395.94 for the season, this package includes all the features of the To Go package, along with the added benefit of streaming games on gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox.

FAQ

1. Can I purchase NFL Sunday Ticket without a DirecTV subscription?

Yes, you can. In recent years, DirecTV has made NFL Sunday Ticket available to non-DirecTV customers who are unable to install a satellite dish at their location. However, eligibility for this standalone streaming service is based on your address.

2. Are there any discounts available?

DirecTV occasionally offers discounts or promotions for NFL Sunday Ticket, especially for new customers. It’s worth keeping an eye out for any special deals that may be available.

Conclusion

While NFL Sunday Ticket provides an excellent solution for football enthusiasts who want to catch all the games, it does come at a cost. Depending on the package you choose, the price ranges from $293.94 to $395.94 for the season. However, for die-hard fans who don’t want to miss a single play, the convenience and access to every out-of-market game make it a worthwhile investment. So, grab your favorite snacks, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready to enjoy the excitement of NFL Sundays like never before.