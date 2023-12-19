How much is NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV?

How Much Does NFL Sunday Ticket Cost on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service, has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts who want to catch their favorite games without a cable subscription. With its extensive lineup of channels and live sports coverage, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. One of the most sought-after sports packages on the platform is NFL Sunday Ticket, which allows fans to watch out-of-market NFL games. But how much does this coveted package cost on YouTube TV?

Cost of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

As of the 2021 NFL season, YouTube TV offers NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on package for an additional fee. The cost of this package is $64.99 per month, on top of the regular YouTube TV subscription price. This means that subscribers who wish to access NFL Sunday Ticket will need to pay a total of $94.98 per month.

FAQ

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is a sports package that allows viewers to watch out-of-market NFL games. It provides access to games that are not typically available in a viewer’s local area.

What does the NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube TV include?

The NFL Sunday Ticket package on YouTube TV includes live streaming of out-of-market NFL games, allowing fans to watch their favorite teams and players in action.

Can I purchase NFL Sunday Ticket as a standalone package?

No, NFL Sunday Ticket is not available as a standalone package. It is only offered as an add-on package for YouTube TV subscribers.

Is NFL Sunday Ticket available on other streaming platforms?

No, NFL Sunday Ticket is exclusively available on YouTube TV. It is not offered on other streaming platforms such as Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV.

Is there a free trial for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV?

No, YouTube TV does not offer a free trial for the NFL Sunday Ticket package. Subscribers will need to pay the additional fee to access the package.

In conclusion, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV is a premium add-on package that provides football fans with the opportunity to watch out-of-market NFL games. While it comes at an additional cost of $64.99 per month, the package offers an extensive selection of live games, making it a must-have for avid football enthusiasts.