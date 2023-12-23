How much is NFL Plus a month?

How Much Does NFL Plus Cost Per Month?

The National Football League (NFL) is undoubtedly one of the most popular sports leagues in the United States, captivating millions of fans with its thrilling games and talented athletes. With the rise of streaming services, the NFL has also embraced the digital era offering NFL Plus, a subscription-based platform that provides fans with exclusive content and access to live games. But how much does NFL Plus actually cost per month? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Pricing

NFL Plus offers two subscription options: an annual plan and a monthly plan. The annual plan costs $99.99 per year, which averages out to approximately $8.33 per month. This plan provides subscribers with access to all NFL Plus features, including live game streaming, on-demand content, and exclusive shows.

For those who prefer a more flexible commitment, the monthly plan is available at $19.99 per month. While this option is pricier than the annual plan, it allows subscribers to enjoy NFL Plus without a long-term commitment. However, it’s worth noting that the monthly plan may be subject to price changes or promotional offers, so it’s always a good idea to check the official NFL Plus website for the most up-to-date information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is NFL Plus?

A: NFL Plus is a subscription-based platform that provides fans with exclusive content, live game streaming, and on-demand access to NFL games and shows.

Q: Can I watch live NFL games on NFL Plus?

A: Yes, NFL Plus allows subscribers to stream live NFL games, providing an immersive experience for football enthusiasts.

Q: Are there any additional costs besides the subscription fee?

A: While the subscription fee covers most features, some games or content may require an additional purchase or subscription, such as NFL Game Pass or NFL RedZone.

Q: Can I cancel my NFL Plus subscription?

A: Yes, subscribers can cancel their NFL Plus subscription at any time. However, it’s important to review the cancellation policy to understand any potential fees or restrictions.

In conclusion, NFL Plus offers fans an exciting opportunity to stay connected with their favorite teams and players through a subscription-based platform. Whether you opt for the annual plan or the monthly plan, NFL Plus provides access to exclusive content and live game streaming, ensuring that football enthusiasts never miss a moment of the action. So, if you’re a die-hard NFL fan, consider subscribing to NFL Plus and elevate your football experience to the next level.