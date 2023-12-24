How much is NFL package on Roku?

How Much Does the NFL Package Cost on Roku?

If you’re a football fan and own a Roku streaming device, you may be wondering how much it costs to access the NFL package on this popular platform. Roku offers a variety of channels and streaming options, including the ability to watch live sports. However, the availability and pricing of the NFL package on Roku can vary depending on your location and the specific channel you choose.

What is Roku?

Roku is a streaming device that allows you to access a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports, on your television. It connects to your TV and uses your internet connection to stream content from various channels and apps.

What is the NFL Package?

The NFL Package refers to the ability to stream live NFL games and access additional NFL content, such as highlights, analysis, and exclusive programming. Different channels and streaming services offer their own versions of the NFL Package, each with its own pricing and features.

How much does the NFL Package cost on Roku?

The cost of the NFL Package on Roku can vary depending on the channel or streaming service you choose. Some channels, such as NFL Game Pass, offer a standalone subscription specifically for NFL content. The price for NFL Game Pass on Roku starts at $99.99 per season, but keep in mind that this package does not include live regular-season games.

If you’re looking to watch live NFL games on Roku, you may need to subscribe to a streaming service that offers access to channels like CBS, NBC, FOX, or ESPN. These channels typically require a subscription or a cable/satellite login to access their live sports content. Prices for these streaming services can range from $30 to $65 per month, depending on the package and any additional channels you choose.

FAQ:

Can I watch NFL games for free on Roku?

While some channels on Roku offer free NFL content, such as highlights and analysis, watching live NFL games usually requires a subscription or a cable/satellite login.

Can I purchase the NFL Package directly from Roku?

No, Roku itself does not sell the NFL Package. You will need to subscribe to a specific channel or streaming service that offers NFL content.

Are there any additional fees or requirements?

In addition to the subscription fees for the NFL Package, you may need a stable internet connection and a Roku device compatible with the channels or streaming services you choose.

In conclusion, the cost of the NFL Package on Roku can vary depending on the channel or streaming service you select. Whether you’re looking for live games or additional NFL content, it’s important to research and compare the available options to find the best fit for your football viewing needs.