How much is NFL on Paramount plus?

Paramount Plus Announces Exciting Pricing for NFL Coverage

In a recent announcement, Paramount Plus has revealed the highly anticipated pricing details for its NFL coverage. Football fans across the United States have been eagerly awaiting this information, as Paramount Plus aims to become a go-to streaming platform for all things NFL. With a range of subscription options available, the service is set to cater to a wide audience of sports enthusiasts.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a streaming service that offers a vast library of content, including movies, TV shows, and live sports events. It is the rebranded version of CBS All Access, with an expanded lineup of programming and exclusive sports coverage, including the National Football League (NFL).

How much does NFL coverage on Paramount Plus cost?

Paramount Plus offers two subscription tiers for NFL coverage. The first tier, called the Essential Plan, is priced at $4.99 per month. This plan includes access to live NFL games, as well as on-demand content, highlights, and analysis. The second tier, known as the Premium Plan, is priced at $9.99 per month and provides an ad-free experience, in addition to all the features of the Essential Plan.

What does NFL coverage on Paramount Plus include?

Subscribers to Paramount Plus will have access to a wide range of NFL content. This includes live broadcasts of regular-season games, playoff matchups, and the highly anticipated Super Bowl. Additionally, the platform will offer exclusive shows, documentaries, and analysis, providing fans with in-depth coverage and behind-the-scenes access to their favorite teams and players.

Is Paramount Plus available on all devices?

Yes, Paramount Plus is available on a variety of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices such as Roku and Amazon Fire TV. This ensures that fans can enjoy their favorite NFL content anytime, anywhere.

With its affordable pricing and comprehensive NFL coverage, Paramount Plus is poised to become a top choice for football enthusiasts. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply enjoy catching the occasional game, this streaming service offers a convenient and immersive way to experience the excitement of the NFL season. Don’t miss out on the action – subscribe to Paramount Plus today and elevate your football viewing experience!