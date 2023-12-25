How much is NFL on Amazon Prime?

How Much Does NFL on Amazon Prime Cost?

In a groundbreaking move, Amazon Prime has secured the rights to stream NFL games, offering football fans a new way to enjoy their favorite sport. With the convenience of streaming and the extensive coverage provided the National Football League, this partnership has sparked excitement among fans worldwide. However, many are curious about the cost of accessing NFL games on Amazon Prime. Let’s delve into the details.

What is NFL on Amazon Prime?

NFL on Amazon Prime refers to the streaming service provided Amazon that allows subscribers to watch live NFL games, as well as access additional NFL content such as documentaries, highlights, and analysis. This collaboration between the e-commerce giant and the NFL has opened up new avenues for fans to enjoy the sport.

How much does it cost?

To access NFL games on Amazon Prime, you need an active Amazon Prime membership. The annual subscription fee for Amazon Prime is $119, or you can opt for a monthly subscription at $12.99. This membership not only grants you access to NFL games but also offers benefits like free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and much more.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch all NFL games on Amazon Prime?

While Amazon Prime offers a wide range of NFL games, it does not provide access to every single game. Some games may be subject to regional restrictions or exclusive broadcasting rights held other networks.

2. Can I watch NFL games on Amazon Prime without a Prime membership?

No, an active Amazon Prime membership is required to access NFL games on the platform. However, Amazon does offer a 30-day free trial for new users, allowing them to experience the service before committing to a subscription.

3. Can I watch NFL games on Amazon Prime outside the United States?

Yes, Amazon Prime’s NFL coverage is available internationally. However, the availability of specific games may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, NFL on Amazon Prime offers football enthusiasts a convenient and comprehensive way to enjoy their favorite sport. With an Amazon Prime membership, fans gain access to live games, exclusive content, and a plethora of other benefits. So, if you’re a football fan looking for a new way to catch all the action, consider joining Amazon Prime and dive into the exciting world of NFL streaming.