How much is NFL Network through Hulu?

How Much Does NFL Network Cost on Hulu?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a convenient and flexible way to watch your favorite shows and sports events. Hulu, one of the leading streaming platforms, has gained a significant following due to its extensive content library and live TV options. For sports enthusiasts, Hulu offers the NFL Network, allowing fans to stay up-to-date with the latest news, analysis, and live games. But how much does NFL Network through Hulu actually cost? Let’s find out.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

Hulu offers different subscription plans, each with its own pricing structure. To access the NFL Network, you will need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan. As of the time of writing, this plan costs $64.99 per month. It includes access to over 75 live channels, including ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and of course, the NFL Network.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch NFL Network on Hulu without the Live TV plan?

A: No, the NFL Network is only available through the Hulu + Live TV plan. It is not included in the basic Hulu subscription.

Q: Are there any additional fees for accessing the NFL Network on Hulu?

A: No, the $64.99 monthly fee for the Hulu + Live TV plan covers all the channels included in the package, including the NFL Network. There are no additional fees specifically for accessing the NFL Network.

Q: Can I watch NFL games live on the NFL Network through Hulu?

A: Yes, with the Hulu + Live TV plan, you can watch live NFL games that are broadcasted on the NFL Network. This includes Thursday Night Football games and other exclusive NFL Network programming.

Q: Can I record NFL games on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record live TV, including NFL games on the NFL Network. You can store up to 50 hours of recordings with the base plan, or upgrade to the Enhanced Cloud DVR for an additional fee to get 200 hours of storage.

In conclusion, to access the NFL Network through Hulu, you will need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan, which costs $64.99 per month. This plan not only provides access to the NFL Network but also offers a wide range of live channels and the ability to record games using the cloud DVR feature. So, if you’re a football fan looking for a convenient streaming option, Hulu + Live TV might be the perfect choice for you.