How much is NFL Network on Paramount plus?

How Much Does NFL Network Cost on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, has become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of live sports coverage, including the highly anticipated NFL Network. With its extensive coverage of NFL games, analysis, and exclusive content, many fans are eager to know how much it costs to access the NFL Network on Paramount Plus.

What is Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and live sports events. It is the rebranded version of CBS All Access, providing users with an enhanced streaming experience and a broader range of content.

What is NFL Network?

NFL Network is a television channel dedicated to all things NFL. It provides comprehensive coverage of NFL games, including live broadcasts, analysis, highlights, and exclusive content such as documentaries and original programming.

How much does NFL Network cost on Paramount Plus?

To access the NFL Network on Paramount Plus, you will need to subscribe to the Paramount Plus Premium plan. This plan costs $9.99 per month and includes all the benefits of the base plan, such as ad-free streaming, offline downloads, and access to a vast library of content. With the Premium plan, you can enjoy the NFL Network’s live broadcasts, game analysis, and exclusive NFL content.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, Paramount Plus offers a free trial period for new subscribers. This allows you to explore the platform and experience the NFL Network’s offerings before committing to a subscription. The duration of the free trial may vary, so it’s best to check the Paramount Plus website for the most up-to-date information.

In conclusion, accessing the NFL Network on Paramount Plus requires a subscription to the Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month. With this subscription, you can enjoy all the exciting NFL coverage, including live games, analysis, and exclusive content. Don’t forget to take advantage of the free trial period to see if Paramount Plus and the NFL Network are the right fit for you.