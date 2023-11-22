How much is Netflix for 2 households?

Netflix, the popular streaming service, offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and documentaries for its subscribers. With its extensive library and user-friendly interface, it has become a go-to platform for entertainment. But what if you want to share your Netflix subscription with another household? How much would it cost? Let’s dive into the details.

Netflix Plans:

Netflix offers three different subscription plans: Basic, Standard, and Premium. The Basic plan costs $8.99 per month and allows streaming on one device at a time. The Standard plan, priced at $13.99 per month, allows streaming on two devices simultaneously. The Premium plan, which costs $17.99 per month, allows streaming on up to four devices at the same time.

Sharing Netflix with Another Household:

Netflix does allow sharing your account with another household, but it is important to note that it is against their terms of service to share your account with people outside of your household. However, sharing your account with someone in the same household is generally accepted.

How Much Does It Cost for 2 Households?

If you want to share your Netflix subscription with another household, you would need to upgrade to the Standard plan, which costs $13.99 per month. This plan allows streaming on two devices simultaneously, making it perfect for two households to enjoy Netflix at the same time.

FAQ:

1. Can I share my Netflix account with friends or family members outside of my household?

No, sharing your Netflix account with people outside of your household is against Netflix’s terms of service.

2. Can I watch different shows on two devices simultaneously with the Standard plan?

Yes, with the Standard plan, you can stream different shows on two devices at the same time.

3. Can I upgrade or downgrade my Netflix plan at any time?

Yes, Netflix allows you to upgrade or downgrade your plan at any time. Simply go to your account settings and choose the plan that suits your needs.

In conclusion, sharing your Netflix subscription with another household is possible upgrading to the Standard plan, which costs $13.99 per month. This plan allows streaming on two devices simultaneously, providing an affordable option for two households to enjoy Netflix together. Remember to adhere to Netflix’s terms of service and only share your account with people within your household.