How much is NBA TV on Roku?

How Much Does NBA TV Cost on Roku?

Roku, the popular streaming platform, offers a wide range of channels to cater to the diverse interests of its users. One such channel is NBA TV, which provides basketball enthusiasts with access to live games, highlights, analysis, and exclusive content. If you’re wondering how much NBA TV on Roku will set you back, read on for all the details.

How to Access NBA TV on Roku

To enjoy NBA TV on your Roku device, you’ll need to subscribe to the channel. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Turn on your Roku device and navigate to the home screen.

2. Scroll through the available channels or use the search function to find NBA TV.

3. Select the NBA TV channel and click on “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device.

4. Once the channel is installed, launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to sign in or create a new account.

5. After signing in, you’ll be able to access NBA TV’s content and enjoy all the basketball action.

NBA TV on Roku requires a subscription, and the cost may vary depending on your location and the specific package you choose. As of the time of writing, the monthly subscription fee for NBA TV on Roku ranges from $6.99 to $9.99. However, it’s important to note that these prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the official Roku website or the NBA TV channel for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I watch live NBA games on NBA TV through Roku?

A: Yes, NBA TV on Roku provides access to live games, as well as replays, highlights, and other basketball-related content.

Q: Are there any additional costs besides the subscription fee?

A: While the subscription fee covers access to NBA TV, some games or content may require an additional purchase or subscription, such as NBA League Pass.

Q: Can I cancel my NBA TV subscription on Roku?

A: Yes, you can cancel your NBA TV subscription on Roku at any time. Simply go to your Roku account settings and manage your subscriptions.

In conclusion, NBA TV on Roku offers basketball enthusiasts a convenient way to stay connected to their favorite sport. With a monthly subscription fee ranging from $6.99 to $9.99, fans can enjoy live games, highlights, and exclusive content. So, grab your Roku device, subscribe to NBA TV, and get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of basketball.