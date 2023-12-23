How much is NBA TV on Hulu?

How Much Does NBA TV Cost on Hulu?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for sports enthusiasts looking to catch their favorite games and events. With the inclusion of NBA TV in its channel lineup, Hulu has attracted basketball fans who want to stay up-to-date with the latest NBA action. But how much does NBA TV on Hulu actually cost? Let’s dive into the details.

What is NBA TV?

NBA TV is a dedicated sports channel that provides comprehensive coverage of the National Basketball Association (NBA). It offers live games, original programming, documentaries, and in-depth analysis of all things basketball.

How can I access NBA TV on Hulu?

To access NBA TV on Hulu, you need to subscribe to Hulu + Live TV. This subscription plan includes access to over 75 live channels, including NBA TV, along with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library. With Hulu + Live TV, you can stream NBA TV on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

How much does NBA TV cost on Hulu?

Hulu + Live TV, which includes NBA TV, is available for $64.99 per month. This subscription plan not only grants you access to NBA TV but also offers a wide range of other sports channels, news networks, and entertainment options. It’s important to note that prices may vary depending on your location and any ongoing promotions.

Is NBA TV available as a standalone channel on Hulu?

No, NBA TV is not available as a standalone channel on Hulu. It is only accessible through the Hulu + Live TV subscription plan.

Can I watch NBA games on NBA TV through Hulu?

Yes, you can watch live NBA games on NBA TV through Hulu + Live TV. However, it’s worth mentioning that some games may be subject to regional blackouts, so availability may vary based on your location.

In conclusion, if you’re a basketball enthusiast looking to enjoy NBA TV’s extensive coverage, subscribing to Hulu + Live TV is the way to go. For $64.99 per month, you can access NBA TV and a plethora of other live channels, making it a comprehensive streaming option for sports fans.