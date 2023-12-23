How much is NBA League Pass?

How Much Does NBA League Pass Cost?

The NBA League Pass has become a go-to streaming service for basketball enthusiasts around the world. With its extensive coverage of live games, on-demand replays, and exclusive content, it offers fans an unparalleled viewing experience. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does NBA League Pass actually cost?” Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions about the pricing of this popular sports streaming service.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is a subscription-based streaming service that allows basketball fans to watch live NBA games, including regular season, playoffs, and even the All-Star Weekend. It provides access to games on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy features like multi-game viewing, condensed game replays, and in-depth statistical analysis.

How much does NBA League Pass cost?

The pricing of NBA League Pass varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. There are two main options available: the NBA League Pass and the NBA Team Pass. The NBA League Pass provides access to all out-of-market games, while the NBA Team Pass allows you to follow a specific team throughout the season.

For the 2021-2022 season, the NBA League Pass is priced at $199.99 for the annual subscription. If you prefer a monthly plan, it costs $28.99 per month. On the other hand, the NBA Team Pass is available at $119.99 for the full season or $17.99 per month.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch local games with NBA League Pass?

No, NBA League Pass only covers out-of-market games. Local games are subject to regional blackout restrictions.

2. Are there any free trial options?

Yes, NBA League Pass offers a free trial period at the beginning of the season. However, the availability and duration of the trial may vary.

3. Can I cancel my subscription anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your NBA League Pass subscription at any time. However, refunds may not be provided for the remaining portion of the subscription.

4. Are there any additional costs?

While the subscription fee covers most content, some exclusive features or additional content may require separate purchases.

In conclusion, NBA League Pass offers basketball fans an immersive streaming experience, allowing them to enjoy live games and exclusive content. With its various subscription plans, fans can choose the option that suits their preferences and budget. So, if you’re a die-hard NBA fan, consider subscribing to NBA League Pass and never miss a moment of the action on the court.