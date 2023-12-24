How much is NBA League Pass subscription on Amazon Prime?

NBA League Pass Subscription on Amazon Prime: Pricing and FAQs

The NBA League Pass has become a go-to streaming service for basketball enthusiasts worldwide, offering live and on-demand access to all NBA games throughout the season. With its availability on various platforms, including Amazon Prime, fans can conveniently enjoy their favorite teams and players from the comfort of their homes. In this article, we will delve into the pricing details of the NBA League Pass subscription on Amazon Prime and answer some frequently asked questions.

Pricing Details:

The NBA League Pass subscription on Amazon Prime offers different pricing options to cater to the diverse needs of basketball fans. As of the latest update, the pricing tiers are as follows:

1. NBA League Pass Premium: This package provides access to all NBA games, including live broadcasts, full game replays, and highlights. The annual subscription for the NBA League Pass Premium on Amazon Prime is priced at $249.99.

2. NBA Team Pass: If you are primarily interested in following a specific team, the NBA Team Pass is an ideal choice. This package allows you to watch all regular-season games of a single team. The annual subscription for the NBA Team Pass on Amazon Prime is available at $119.99.

3. NBA League Pass: This package offers access to all out-of-market games, excluding your local team’s games. The annual subscription for the NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime is priced at $199.99.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I watch NBA games live with the NBA League Pass subscription on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, the NBA League Pass subscription on Amazon Prime provides live streaming of all NBA games.

Q: Are there any blackout restrictions with the NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, local games are subject to blackout restrictions. However, these games can be watched on-demand after their conclusion.

Q: Can I watch NBA League Pass on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, the NBA League Pass subscription on Amazon Prime allows streaming on multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring you never miss a game.

Q: Is there a free trial available for the NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime?

A: Yes, Amazon Prime offers a 7-day free trial for the NBA League Pass subscription.

In conclusion, the NBA League Pass subscription on Amazon Prime offers basketball fans a comprehensive streaming experience with various pricing options to suit their preferences. Whether you choose the Premium package for complete coverage or opt for the Team Pass to follow your favorite team, the NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime ensures you stay connected to the thrilling world of NBA basketball.