NBA League Pass: A Must-Have for Basketball Enthusiasts

If you’re a basketball fan, you’ve probably heard of NBA League Pass. This subscription-based service allows fans to watch live and on-demand NBA games from the comfort of their own homes. But how much does it cost? Let’s dive into the details.

How much is NBA League Pass per month?

The cost of NBA League Pass varies depending on the subscription plan you choose. There are two main options available: the NBA League Pass and the NBA Team Pass. The NBA League Pass provides access to all out-of-market games, while the NBA Team Pass allows you to follow a specific team throughout the season.

For the NBA League Pass, the monthly subscription is priced at $28.99 per month. This plan gives you access to all 30 NBA teams and their games, including the regular season, playoffs, and even the All-Star Weekend. It’s perfect for those who want to catch every game, no matter which team is playing.

On the other hand, the NBA Team Pass is available at a slightly lower price of $17.99 per month. With this plan, you can choose to follow a single team of your choice and watch all their games throughout the season. If you’re a die-hard fan of a particular team and don’t want to miss any of their action, this option might be more suitable for you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I cancel my NBA League Pass subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time. However, it’s important to note that NBA League Pass operates on a monthly basis, so canceling your subscription will only prevent future charges. You will still have access to the service until the end of the current billing cycle.

2. Can I watch NBA League Pass on multiple devices?

Yes, NBA League Pass allows you to watch games on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. You can even switch between devices during a game without any interruption.

3. Are blackout restrictions applicable with NBA League Pass?

Yes, blackout restrictions may apply. Local and nationally televised games may be subject to blackout in your area. However, blackout rules vary depending on your location and the specific game. It’s recommended to check the NBA League Pass website for more information on blackout restrictions in your region.

In conclusion, NBA League Pass offers basketball enthusiasts the opportunity to enjoy live and on-demand NBA games at their convenience. With affordable monthly subscription plans, fans can choose between accessing all out-of-market games or following their favorite team closely. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of NBA action!