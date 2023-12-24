How much is NBA League Pass on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV Announces Pricing for NBA League Pass

In an exciting development for basketball fans, YouTube TV has recently revealed the pricing details for NBA League Pass, a popular streaming service that allows viewers to catch all the action from the National Basketball Association (NBA) games. With the NBA season just around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to subscribe to this service and never miss a moment of their favorite teams in action.

Pricing Details

YouTube TV has announced that the NBA League Pass will be available as an add-on to their existing subscription package. For an additional $40 per month, subscribers will gain access to all out-of-market NBA games, including regular season, playoffs, and even the NBA Finals. This is a fantastic opportunity for basketball enthusiasts who want to follow their favorite teams, regardless of their location.

FAQ

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is a streaming service that allows basketball fans to watch live and on-demand NBA games. It provides access to games that are not available on local or national television networks.

What does “out-of-market” mean?

“Out-of-market” refers to games that are not being broadcasted on local television networks in your area. For example, if you live in Los Angeles and want to watch a game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, which is not being aired locally, you can access it through NBA League Pass.

Can I watch games on NBA League Pass if I already have YouTube TV?

Yes, you can! NBA League Pass is an add-on service that can be purchased in addition to your existing YouTube TV subscription. This means you can enjoy all the benefits of YouTube TV, such as live TV channels and on-demand content, while also having access to NBA League Pass.

Is NBA League Pass available for the entire NBA season?

Yes, NBA League Pass provides coverage for the entire NBA season, including regular season games, playoffs, and the NBA Finals. This ensures that fans can stay up-to-date with all the thrilling moments and intense matchups throughout the year.

With the announcement of NBA League Pass pricing on YouTube TV, basketball enthusiasts can now plan their subscriptions accordingly. This exciting addition to YouTube TV’s offerings ensures that fans can enjoy the thrill of every game, no matter where they are located. So, get ready to cheer on your favorite teams and players as the NBA season tips off!