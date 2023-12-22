How much is NBA League Pass on Xfinity?

How Much Does NBA League Pass Cost on Xfinity?

If you’re a basketball enthusiast, you’re probably familiar with NBA League Pass, a popular subscription service that allows fans to watch live and on-demand NBA games. However, if you’re an Xfinity customer, you might be wondering how much it costs to access this service through your cable provider. Let’s dive into the details.

What is NBA League Pass?

NBA League Pass is a streaming service that provides basketball fans with access to live and on-demand NBA games. With this subscription, you can watch games from all 30 NBA teams, including regular season, playoffs, and even the NBA Finals. It also offers additional features like condensed game replays, highlights, and the ability to watch multiple games simultaneously.

How much does NBA League Pass cost on Xfinity?

The cost of NBA League Pass on Xfinity varies depending on the package you choose. Xfinity offers two options for NBA League Pass: NBA League Pass and NBA Team Pass.

The NBA League Pass package provides access to all NBA games, while the NBA Team Pass allows you to follow a specific team throughout the season. The prices for these packages may vary based on promotions and discounts, so it’s best to check with Xfinity directly for the most up-to-date pricing information.

FAQ:

1. Can I watch NBA League Pass on multiple devices?

Yes, NBA League Pass allows you to stream games on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and streaming devices like Roku or Apple TV.

2. Can I cancel my NBA League Pass subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your NBA League Pass subscription at any time. However, it’s important to note that cancellation policies may vary depending on your provider, so it’s advisable to review the terms and conditions before subscribing.

3. Are blackout restrictions applicable to NBA League Pass on Xfinity?

Yes, blackout restrictions may apply to NBA League Pass on Xfinity. These restrictions prevent you from watching games that are being broadcasted on local or national networks in your area. However, blackout rules may vary depending on your location and the specific game.

In conclusion, NBA League Pass on Xfinity offers basketball fans the opportunity to enjoy live and on-demand NBA games. The cost of the subscription may vary depending on the package you choose, so it’s recommended to check with Xfinity for the most accurate pricing information. With the ability to watch games on multiple devices and additional features like condensed game replays, NBA League Pass provides an immersive basketball experience for fans.