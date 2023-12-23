MTV on YouTube TV: Everything You Need to Know

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, including popular networks like MTV. With its affordable pricing and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has quickly gained a loyal following. But how much does it cost to access MTV on YouTube TV? Let’s dive into the details.

How much is MTV on YouTube TV?

MTV is included in the base subscription package of YouTube TV, which costs $64.99 per month (as of September 2021). This package offers access to over 85 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and of course, MTV.

What is YouTube TV?

YouTube TV is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to live TV channels, on-demand content, and cloud DVR storage. It allows users to watch their favorite shows, sports events, news, and more on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming media players.

FAQ

1. Can I watch MTV live on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV offers a live stream of MTV, allowing you to watch your favorite shows and music videos as they air.

2. Can I record MTV shows on YouTube TV?

Absolutely! YouTube TV provides a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record MTV shows and store them for up to nine months. This way, you can catch up on missed episodes or rewatch your favorite moments whenever you want.

3. Are there any additional fees for accessing MTV on YouTube TV?

No, MTV is included in the base subscription package of YouTube TV. However, it’s worth noting that YouTube TV may offer additional premium channels or add-ons for an extra cost.

In conclusion, if you’re a fan of MTV and considering YouTube TV as your streaming service, you’ll be pleased to know that MTV is available in the base subscription package. For $64.99 per month, you can enjoy a wide range of channels, including MTV, along with other popular networks and features offered YouTube TV.