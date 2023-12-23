How much is MLB.TV subscription with Amazon Prime?

MLB.TV Subscription with Amazon Prime: A Winning Combination for Baseball Fans

If you’re a die-hard baseball fan, you’re probably familiar with MLB.TV, the popular streaming service that allows you to watch every out-of-market Major League Baseball game live or on-demand. But did you know that you can now enjoy the benefits of MLB.TV with your Amazon Prime membership? In this article, we’ll explore the details of this exciting partnership and answer some frequently asked questions.

How much does an MLB.TV subscription with Amazon Prime cost?

The cost of an MLB.TV subscription with Amazon Prime is $24.99 per month. This subscription gives you access to all the features and benefits of both services, including live and on-demand streaming of out-of-market MLB games, as well as the vast array of entertainment options available on Amazon Prime.

What are the benefits of combining MLB.TV with Amazon Prime?

By combining MLB.TV with Amazon Prime, you not only gain access to a comprehensive baseball streaming service but also unlock a world of entertainment. With Amazon Prime, you can enjoy popular TV shows, movies, music, and exclusive Prime Originals. Additionally, you’ll have access to free two-day shipping on eligible items, unlimited photo storage, and much more.

FAQ:

Q: Can I watch local games with MLB.TV?

A: No, MLB.TV only allows you to watch out-of-market games. Local games are subject to blackout restrictions.

Q: Can I watch games on my mobile device?

A: Yes, MLB.TV is available on various devices, including smartphones and tablets. Simply download the MLB app and log in with your Amazon Prime credentials.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your MLB.TV subscription with Amazon Prime at any time. However, keep in mind that subscription fees are non-refundable.

In conclusion, the partnership between MLB.TV and Amazon Prime offers baseball enthusiasts an incredible opportunity to enjoy their favorite sport alongside a wealth of entertainment options. For $24.99 per month, you can access live and on-demand out-of-market MLB games while also enjoying the benefits of an Amazon Prime membership. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams with MLB.TV and Amazon Prime!