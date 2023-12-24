How much is MLB on Peacock?

MLB on Peacock: Everything You Need to Know

Major League Baseball (MLB) fans have a new way to catch all the action this season, as the popular streaming service Peacock has added MLB games to its lineup. With an extensive library of content and affordable pricing options, Peacock is quickly becoming a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts. In this article, we will explore how much MLB on Peacock costs and answer some frequently asked questions.

How Much Does MLB on Peacock Cost?

Peacock offers two subscription tiers: Peacock Free and Peacock Premium. The good news for baseball fans is that MLB games are available on both tiers, so you don’t necessarily need to pay for a premium subscription to enjoy the action. Peacock Free is available at no cost and provides limited access to MLB games, while Peacock Premium offers a more comprehensive experience.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month, with ads, or $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience. With a premium subscription, you can enjoy live MLB games, full game replays, and highlights. Additionally, Peacock Premium offers access to other sports content, including Premier League soccer, the Olympics, and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I watch live MLB games on Peacock Free?

Yes, Peacock Free provides limited access to live MLB games. However, for a more extensive selection of games and additional features, upgrading to Peacock Premium is recommended.

2. Can I watch MLB games on-demand?

Absolutely! With a Peacock Premium subscription, you can watch full game replays and highlights on-demand, allowing you to catch up on any missed action at your convenience.

3. Are blackout restrictions applicable to MLB games on Peacock?

Yes, blackout restrictions may apply to MLB games on Peacock, depending on your location and the specific game. These restrictions are imposed MLB to protect local broadcasters and ensure fair distribution of games.

4. Can I watch MLB games on Peacock outside the United States?

Unfortunately, Peacock is currently only available to viewers within the United States. If you are outside the U.S., you may need to explore alternative streaming options to catch MLB games.

With MLB now available on Peacock, baseball fans have even more ways to enjoy their favorite sport. Whether you choose the free or premium subscription, Peacock offers a convenient and affordable platform to stay connected to the thrilling world of Major League Baseball.