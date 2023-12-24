How much is MLB on Hulu?

How Much Does MLB Cost on Hulu?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a convenient and flexible way to watch your favorite sports and shows. Hulu, one of the leading streaming platforms, has gained a significant following for its diverse range of content. For sports enthusiasts, Hulu offers access to Major League Baseball (MLB) games, allowing fans to catch all the action from the comfort of their own homes. But how much does MLB on Hulu actually cost? Let’s dive into the details.

MLB on Hulu: Pricing and Packages

Hulu offers two main subscription options: Hulu (ad-supported) and Hulu (No Ads). To access MLB games, you will need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan, which includes live TV channels alongside Hulu’s extensive on-demand library. As of the latest update, the Hulu + Live TV plan costs $64.99 per month.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the Hulu + Live TV plan include?

A: The Hulu + Live TV plan provides access to over 75 live TV channels, including sports networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, and TBS. It also includes Hulu’s on-demand library, allowing you to watch shows and movies at your convenience.

Q: Can I watch MLB games on Hulu without the Live TV plan?

A: No, to watch MLB games on Hulu, you need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan. This plan offers live access to various sports channels, including those broadcasting MLB games.

Q: Are there any additional costs for watching MLB on Hulu?

A: While the Hulu + Live TV plan covers the cost of accessing MLB games, it’s worth noting that you may need to pay extra for certain features or add-ons, such as enhanced cloud DVR storage or the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously.

In conclusion, if you’re a baseball fan looking to catch all the MLB action on Hulu, you’ll need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan, which costs $64.99 per month. With this plan, you’ll not only have access to MLB games but also a wide range of live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library. So grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot on the couch, and get ready to enjoy America’s favorite pastime with Hulu.