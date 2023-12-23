How much is MLB Network on Sling?

MLB Network on Sling: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a baseball fan looking to catch all the action, you may be wondering how much it costs to get MLB Network on Sling. Well, we’ve got you covered with all the details you need to know about this popular streaming service.

What is MLB Network?

MLB Network is a television network dedicated to covering Major League Baseball. It provides fans with live games, analysis, highlights, and exclusive content related to America’s favorite pastime. With MLB Network, you can stay up to date with all the latest news and developments in the world of baseball.

What is Sling?

Sling is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, including sports networks like MLB Network. It allows you to watch your favorite shows and live events on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

How much does MLB Network cost on Sling?

As of [current date], MLB Network is available on Sling as part of the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” package. This package costs $40 per month and includes a variety of sports channels, including MLB Network. It’s important to note that Sling occasionally offers promotions and discounts, so it’s worth checking their website for any current deals.

Is MLB Network available on other streaming services?

Yes, MLB Network is available on other streaming services as well. Some popular options include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and AT&T TV Now. The availability and cost of MLB Network may vary depending on the streaming service and package you choose.

Can I watch MLB Network on Sling for free?

Unfortunately, MLB Network is not available for free on Sling. You will need to subscribe to the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” package to access MLB Network and enjoy all the baseball action.

In conclusion, if you’re a baseball enthusiast looking to watch MLB Network on Sling, you’ll need to subscribe to the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” package, which costs $40 per month. While there are other streaming services that offer MLB Network, Sling provides a convenient and affordable option for fans to catch all the exciting baseball action. So grab your popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the game!